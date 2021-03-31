Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,863,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,741,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,498,000.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,039. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

