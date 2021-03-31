Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of PZD opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

