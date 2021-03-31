Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZT opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.