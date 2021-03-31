Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. 3,272,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

