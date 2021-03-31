Investors Buy High Volume of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,024 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

