Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,354 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Invitation Homes worth $65,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

