iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,418 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

