iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.57. 796,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

