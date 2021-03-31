iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after acquiring an additional 828,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

