iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 289.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 158,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

