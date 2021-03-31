Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 76,007 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição accounts for about 0.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.35% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CBD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 116,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.