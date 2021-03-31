Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,521,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 2.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $51,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 1,692,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,316,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.