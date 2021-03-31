Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 8,962,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,093 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

FMX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

