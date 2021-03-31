Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $240,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $22.92 on Wednesday, reaching $537.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,656. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $333.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $542.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

