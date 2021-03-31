Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,246,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of C traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 649,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,838,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

