IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Sells £170,000 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG) insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 338.60 ($4.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. IWG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IWG. Berenberg Bank downgraded IWG to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

