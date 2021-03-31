IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $218.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

