Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,973,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JAMN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 24,378,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,409,906. Jammin Java has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Jammin Java Company Profile
