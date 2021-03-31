Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,973,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JAMN stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 24,378,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,409,906. Jammin Java has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Jammin Java Company Profile

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

