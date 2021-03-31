Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

CERT stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

