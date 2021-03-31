Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,103 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

