Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 469.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $119.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

