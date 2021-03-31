Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

