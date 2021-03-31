Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $20.42 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day moving average of $265.04. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

