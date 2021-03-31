Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.26 Million Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $22,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $148,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.30 million, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

