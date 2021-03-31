Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 2,937 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.58% of uniQure worth $25,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.