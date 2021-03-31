Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 89,741 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 89,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

