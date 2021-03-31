Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $10.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

BAMXF stock opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.