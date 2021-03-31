Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of TAP opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

