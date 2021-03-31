Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.35

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.58. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

