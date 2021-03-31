JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMUX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Immunic stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $310.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immunic by 111.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

