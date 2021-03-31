JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMUX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.
Immunic stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $310.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immunic by 111.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
