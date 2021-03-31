John Bourgoin Sells 5,777 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,840.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36.

On Friday, February 19th, John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $270,767.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.