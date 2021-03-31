John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 70.9% in March

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 57,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,539. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

