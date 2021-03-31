Joint Ventures Hits Market Cap of $21,417.82 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $21,417.82 and approximately $5,348.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00639885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00067324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

