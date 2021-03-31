Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCUP. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.