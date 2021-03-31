JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JST. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.80 ($65.65).

JST opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.15. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a twelve month high of €53.80 ($63.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $806.09 million and a PE ratio of 184.07.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

