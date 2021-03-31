JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €160.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €161.25 ($189.71) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €153.04.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

