JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

