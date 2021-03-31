JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

