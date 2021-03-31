Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JUGRF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

