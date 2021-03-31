Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
JUGRF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
