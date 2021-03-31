Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.24

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.24 and last traded at $185.24, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

Get Kadant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kadant by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.