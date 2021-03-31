KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

