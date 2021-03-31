Karen A. Foster Sells 2,562 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $89,695.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,039.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

