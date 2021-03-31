Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRTX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $116.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $58.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock worth $120,203,870 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

