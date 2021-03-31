KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

