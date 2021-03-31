KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,156 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $283.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

