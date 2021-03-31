KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 193,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

