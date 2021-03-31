KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 609,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,824,277. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

