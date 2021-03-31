KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

KDDIY opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

