Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Outperform

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $71.54 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 128,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

