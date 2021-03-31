Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit