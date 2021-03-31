Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

